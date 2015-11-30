Mount Washington fire services referendum passes

A referendum will be held in September regarding a proposed fire protection service for the Mount Washington resort community,

Saturday referendum to establish a bylaw for fire protection services at Mount Washington passed overwhelmingly, according to unofficial results. Yes votes totalled 102 while just 19 people said no.

Voter turnout was 40 per cent.

The ballot also sought voter approval to borrow $415,000 to construct a fire protection facility.

Last year in February, a late night fire destroyed three cabins on Mount Washington. They were left to burn due to the lack of fire protection.

At its Tuesday meeting, the CVRD board is to consider a report on the results. The board may consider adopting bylaws to establish the service and to authorize the loan.