2016 United Way campaign Kick Off Breakfast Thursday

The United Way Central and Northern Vancouver Island (UWCNVI) 2016 We Are Possibility campaign launches on Thursday, Sept. 22 with a Kick Off Breakfast at Crown Isle Resort & Golf Community at 7 a.m.

Community members are invited to start their day with a delicious hot breakfast, learn more about United Way’s work in the community and network with other community members. Thanks to generous donors who gave last year, UWCNVI is funding 18 programs that help improve lives in the Comox Valley. New programs being funded include;

- A literacy outreach program that also provides adults with a healthy meal and childcare;

- A drop-in centre for social support, education and financial tutoring for homeless individuals;

- A nutritious lunch program for children and youth from low-income families to ensure they are well-nourished and ready to learn at school;

- An aboriginal cultural early childhood education and parenting program.

United Way also funded the Comox Valley Homeless Point-in-Time Count in April to assess community needs for support services. For a full list of funded programs and success stories in the Comox Valley, visit uwcnvi.ca.

“This is a great opportunity to get all of our generous donors and supporters in one room, to generate excitement for the campaign this year and share how by giving to United Way, you improve lives in the Comox Valley,” said Signy Madden, executive director of UWCNVI. “Without the generosity of our donors, we wouldn’t be able to fund 18 programs in the Comox Valley.”

“The Kick Off Breakfast is a way for the community to gather and talk about why we should come together through the United Way and give,” said Erin Haluschak, United Way Campaign Cabinet member and reporter at The Comox Valley Record. “As a volunteer, I am fortunate to see firsthand the impact donations make from generous community members for individuals and Community Partners.”

“I want to be engaged with organizations, businesses and individuals to work towards making the best impact possible for those who need it most in the Comox Valley community.”

Tickets are $25 and available online at www.uwcnvi.ca/campaign.

–UWNVI