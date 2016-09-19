Man in custody for assault on Comox jogger

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the assault of a female jogger at Condor Park in Comox, B.C. last month.

On Aug. 18 around 10:30 a.m, it was reported a a man grabbed the runner and she fought back and managed to escape. The male then fled onto Robb Road.

The 26-year-old Courtenay resident is being held in custody and will remain there until his court appearance today.

The Comox Valley RCMP would like to thank the community for their assistance in providing information that aided in the investigation.