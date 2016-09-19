Butler opens up for kidney awareness

Well-known Comox Valley performer Todd Butler has supported many community causes with his music through the years. Now he’s supporting a cause nearer and dearer to him than most. Todd will be the emcee for the Kidney Walk Sept. 25, 13 months after catastrophic liver and kidney failure. He opens up about his battle.

Todd Butler has returned from a dark place, alcohol-free and feeling positive about life. He’s even healthy enough to be working on a new CD.

The Comox Valley musician/entertainer has come a long way since August of 2015 when he was admitted to hospital with ‘catastrophic kidney and liver failure.’

At first, Butler was given a 50/50 chance of survival, but was later stabilized. Added to the challenge is a hernia, which can’t be repaired until his liver recovers. However, it appears he will not need a liver transplant.

“I’m slowly regaining my health,” Butler said. “My liver is regenerating, it’s re-growing.

“It’s (kidney/liver failure) the best thing that could have happened to me, because I wasn’t listening,” he added.

“This drinking problem crept up…I’ve looked down the tunnel of hell and beat back the devil. I didn’t know if I’d ever feel any joy again. But I finally beat that demon down.”

Instead of alcohol, Butler’s daily drink has become a ‘heavy metal’ dose of seaweed, mud and clay. His liver-cleansing diet also includes asparagus, blueberries, kale, coconut oil, ginger, garlic and plenty of fruit.

“I’ve changed my lifestyle completely. I think I’m healthier now than I’ve been in my entire life. I almost have no symptoms from the cirrhosis any more. My blood is looking not 100 per cent but way better than it was.”

On Sept. 25, Butler will emcee the Kidney Walk, a fundraiser for the one in 10 people living with kidney disease.

“My kidneys shut down completely, and fortunately they bounced back, so I’m sympathetic to the cause,” he said. “I can donate my time. I can’t donate a kidney. May need that one still.”

Last year, 1,720 walkers raised more than $380,000 in 20 Kidney Walks throughout B.C.

The local walk is at Simms Park. The fundraising goal is $20,000.

Registration is 9 a.m. The 2.5km walk begins at 10 a.m.

For more information visit goo.gl/CIq6Uq