Water treatment contract awarded

Spcott Stanfield

The Comox Strathcona Waste Management board voted unanimously Thursday to award a $7.4 million contract to Maple Reinders Inc. for the design and construction of the Comox Valley Waste Management Centre leachate treatment facility.

The contract is not to exceed $7,444,600 plus taxes.

According to the most recent survey, the Cumberland landfill is estimated to reach capacity by about next May.

The leachate treatment system is required by the Ministry of Environment to treat all water that comes into contact with waste placed in the new landfill. Treated water will then be discharged back into the environment.

Construction of Cell 1 of the new engineered landfill began in July and is scheduled be completed before the end of the year.

Wacor Holdings was awarded the $5.8 million contract to excavate a 430,000 cubic metre cell, install a geomembrane liner system and a leachate collection/pumping system, and to develop a new service access road.

