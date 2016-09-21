  • Connect with Us

RCMP Report : Speeding and stunting lead to suspensions

  Comox Valley posted Sep 21, 2016 at 12:00 PM

Excessive speeding

On Sept. 15 at about 1:30 p.m. an RCMP officer was patrolling when he noted a vehicle travelling faster than the rest of the vehicles on Hwy. 19. The vehicle clocked on radar doing 180 km/h in the 120 km/h zone.  The vehicle was stopped and as a result of this the driver was charged with excessive speeding and his vehicle was towed and impounded. The driver was issued a three-month driving prohibition as requested by the Motor Vehicle branch.

Drunk stunting

In another incident on Sept. 16 a police officer on patrol witnessed a vehicle spinning its tires when departing intersections.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to have been consuming alcohol. This driver was given a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition, had the vehicle impounded for 30 days and given a Motor Vehicle Act ticket for driving contrary to their licence restrictions.

 

