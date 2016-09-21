Sunday’s Terry Fox Run raises $5,300

Participants warm up prior to the start of the annual Terry Fox Run. More than 100 runners and walkers took part in the event this year, the 36th annual.

The sun was shining this past Sunday, for the 36th annual Terry Fox Run.

Over 100 participants enjoyed a beautiful walk/run along the Riverway pathway to the Courtenay airpark. Congratulations to the Comox Valley, we raised over $5,300 for the Terry Fox foundation, to support cancer research.

Thank you to McDonald’s, who provided hot coffee and yummy cookies for everyone, Thrifty Foods Courtenay for providing the fresh fruit and granola bars and Water Pure and Simple who provided all the water for the water stations.

Thank you to The Eagle for all your swag and coverage, thank you to The Record and a huge thank you to all the volunteers that came out to help! See you again next year.