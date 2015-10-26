New home for Red Serge Pasta Gala

Mark Isfeld student Logan Kalnicki, 14, had a pre-Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock ride with Trevor Mack and Curtis Mitchell before a crowd of supporters Thursday at the school. Logan, who has autism, has been raising funds to support the tour, which supports the Canadian Cancer Society. So far, he has raised about $40 through donations from students, family members and friends.

The annual Comox Valley Red Serge Spaghetti Dinner Gala, in support of the Tour De Rock, has a new home, and a family-friendly format.

The all-ages event will take place Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Ecole Au Couer de L’ile (566 Linshart Rd., Comox).

Many of the familiar fundraising particulars return. The silent auction is back, with more than 40 items already lined up, including contributions from Locals, Sid Williams Theatre, the Vancouver Symphony, among others.

“All the local wineries and breweries are participating, and Margot Rutherford, Notary, has been very generous,” said Red Serge committee chair Nicole Minions. “And Chris Kipple is donating $500 worth of chiropractic services. He is a past rider with the event.”

The WestJet balloon pop will also be in play, but make sure you get there early to get your ticket. Only 200 balloons are sold, making the odds of purchasing the one that holds a flight for two to any WestJet destination spectacular.

The RCMP and local fire departments will be serving dinner, and, of course, the stars of the show will be the Tour de Rock team.

“The two local riders - Const. Trevor Mack and Corp. Curtis Mitchell, and also our junior riders, will be there - so it’s a great opportunity to not only meet the local riders, but also the three junior riders for the team,” said Minions.

There will also be a live auction for Mitchell’s training bike.

“The Comox Valley Pipe Band will be there, and Hope Afloats is also coming out,” said Minions.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children.

There will be a vegetarian sauce available.

Tickets are now available at the Driftwood Mall lottery booth, as well as at the RCMP detachment on Ryan Road.

Doors open at 5:30. Dinner will be at 6:30.

For more information, including corporate (table) bookings, call Minions at 250-218-7158.