Courtenay city council approves mural grant

  by Staff Writer - Comox Valley Record
  Comox Valley posted Sep 21, 2016 at 1:00 PM

Courtenay city council approved a $5,000 grant request from the Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association to support the mural project adorning the side of the Golden Carriage building at Fifth and Fitzgerald. Alex Witcombe and Nick Hutton-Jay are painting the mural.

 

