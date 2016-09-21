- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Courtenay city council approves mural grant
Courtenay city council approved a $5,000 grant request from the Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association to support the mural project adorning the side of the Golden Carriage building at Fifth and Fitzgerald. Alex Witcombe and Nick Hutton-Jay are painting the mural.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.