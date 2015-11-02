Lane closure on Lerwick Road in front of new hospital construction site

Contractors building the new Comox Valley Hospital for Island Health started working on Lerwick Road this week, resulting in a single-lane closure southbound in front of the new hospital construction site.

Work will include replacing curbs and sidewalks, as well as moving a gas line.

Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and is anticipated to last until early November. The work will require the closure of the sidewalk adjacent to the hospital. Pedestrians will be detoured to the east sidewalk between Mission Road and the Home Depot entrance for the duration of the closure.

For more information, contact City of Courtenay Engineering at 250-334-4441 or engineering@courtenay.ca