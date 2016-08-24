  • Connect with Us

No need for Stage 2 water restrictions

Dear editor,

Once again the regional district water wizard is showing his total rejection of common sense regarding the implementation of Stage 2 water restrictions.

I would like to comment on the statement that there is more water going out of the lake than is going in. Really? What a concept. Why, you would almost think it could be summer.

Just in case the wizard has forgotten, it happens every bloody year. While it is true that without a deep water intake only approximately 15 feet can be used, we in the Comox Valley use a minuscule portion of the available water.

If every person on the water system turned on their taps 24/7 for a year the water level in the lake would not fall four inches. Think about this and do the math: 16.1 square kilometres and 10cms deep. The amount of water will boggle your mind.

The statement that we must cut back by going to Stage 2 restrictions with a virtually full lake is absurd. Mr. Rutten, give your head a shake. You’re just fear mongering and should be ashamed of yourself.

Rob McCulloch

Area B

 

