We want to hear from you

When we rolled out our inaugural Readers’ Choice contest last year, we had no idea it would catch on like it did.

With more than 1,200 entries, and more than 100,000 individual votes cast, we nearly had to bring in temporary workers, just to sort through the entries.

With such a wildly successful baptism, there was no way we could make it a one-off, so it’s back: The Comox Valley Record 2016 Readers’ Choice is now live, online, at comoxvalleyrecord.com/contests, or see the official contest entry page in this, and future editions of The Record.

It’s far more than “best sushi” and “best winery” although those are two options. In fact, there’s an entire section devoted solely to food and beverage. We cover everything from decor to distilleries; and, of course, any such polling process on Vancouver Island has to include seafood.

From patios to pizza; vegetarian fare to roast beef dinner – if you dine out, there’s sure to be a category on which you have an opinion.

Have children? Tell us where the best place to buy kids’ clothing is. Or vote for your favourite daycare.

Do you do a lot of shopping? Then surely you’ll have a favourite bookstore, or bike shop.

A little self-indulgence on your list? We need to know the best place for a manicure, pedicure or facial.

There’s even a section for arts and entertainment. Best performer; best community arts group; best local live event. We want to know it all.

And the best part is the prize. Someone is going to win a two nights’ stay at Crown Isle Resort, complete with a dinner voucher and a round of golf (with cart) for two. You can enter more than once, although each entry must have at least 10 submissions, and entries must be completely different (no duplicate answers).

Enter now; enter often; enter by midnight on Sept. 18.

We will have a special section in October, revealing all the winning choices, as well as the grand prize winner of the stay at Crown Isle Resort.

Good luck, have fun, and vote for your favourite. We want to know what makes the Comox Valley the best on the Island.