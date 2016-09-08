- Home
Let’s amalgamate the sewage system
Dear editor,
Why can’t the three towns join together to create one decent and highly efficient environmentally responsible sewage treatment system? If they worked together instead of fighting each other, we would be eligible for much larger federal infrastructure grants.
We would also be ready for the massive development that is (sadly) coming. As it is we are piece-mealing a plan rather like the one Victoria has had to struggle to solve.
Let’s learn from their mistakes instead of copying them. After all Victoria advised us on the system we have currently at Curtis Road. Has it been worth the legal battles?
Let’s wake up, get smart, think 21st century.
A. Jessie Kerr
Comox
