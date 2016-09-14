

Fish & Game club passes along gratitude

Dear editor,

On behalf of the Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association, I would like to thank 19 Wing and their excellent volunteers for inviting us to REXSPO for the past many years. We are happy for the opportunity to show new military members and their families what our association and the many other great organizations in the Comox Valley have to offer.

Kudos as well to the exemplary navy, air and sea cadets who helped the exhibitors carry in their equipment and again assisting after the show was over. They are a credit to their parents and those who lead them.

Gail Eggiman, VP

Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association