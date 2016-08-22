Vital information left out of Azer article

Upon reading the Azer article in the Aug. 9 Comox Valley Record it was clear that vital information was left out and that a biased point was presented.

“They (the Canadian government) failed to act.” “The elected officials need to step up their game and fight for the safe return of those children.”

One could understand that a mother’s frustration and even desperation in such a case could prompt her to lose patience with and even accuse the government of what appears to be its inaction on her behalf and on behalf of her children.

In order to better cope, a distraught mother in such a situation needs reassurance from someone who understands and who is in a position to interpret what appears to be cold, insensitive, thick bureaucratic procedures.

MP Gord Johns, and his leader Tom Mulcair, could have been that source of assistance and support for Alison Azer.

However, as evidenced by the information presented in the follow up article in the Aug. 11 edition of The Record, it is disappointingly clear that Mr. Johns contributed to making the problem worse, not better, for Ms. Azer.

While being well aware that everything possible is being done by our government, Mr. Johns chose to tell Ms. Azer and everyone else otherwise.

The press secretary from the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not have been more correct when she said: “The responsibility lies with all parliamentarians to work together and resist politicizing consular cases to help Canadians in trouble abroad.

“Calling on the government to provide an explanation for a rationale that was previously shared and understood does nothing to advance our shared goal of seeing the children safely returned home.”

Unfortunately, the only form of accountability here is through the court of public opinion. Budding politicians take note.

Mike Couture

Comox