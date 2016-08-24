Former UBID trustee Anne Alcock responds to Grant Loxam

Dear editor,

I am writing this letter to defend myself against the false accusations against myself and the former Union Bay Improvement District board that Glenn Loxam recently had published in both local newspapers. (UBID trustee explains situation, The Record, Aug. 11).

To begin with, he said that I said in my letter of resignation, “I was no longer confident that a water infrastructure agreement with KIP was possible.”

I did not say that, but this is what I actually did say: “The community has recently elected two new trustees to the board. I feel that these trustees are acting in the best interests of a developer, and acting apart from the board, and are therefore in a conflict of interest. I cannot, in all conscience, work as a trustee under these conditions, and I see no way forward with the current situation as it is.

“Over the years, myself and members of the board have been accused by this developer of not wanting to meet with him. This is simply not true.

“I am tired of his repeated accusations of lying, accusing us of not meeting with him and of not having the best interests of this community at heart.”

I ask you, Mr. Loxam, why you didn’t quote what I actually said, but I think I know why.

I have worked tirelessly for the past five years and four months as a trustee on the UBID board. For those of you who are unaware, this is a volunteer position.

I was elected by a huge majority of landowners who were concerned, as I was, that a developer was in charge of decision-making in the community instead of the elected board.

When I began my term, this community was virtually broke. To make a very long and complicated story short, there is now almost $1.8M in the bank.

Myself and the other elected trustees did the job that people elected us to do, and I am proud of our accomplishments, all of which were in the best interests of this community. None of the recent board members had a vested interest in doing this job.

I would now ask the landowners of this community a couple of questions. Do you believe that a developer or your elected board has your best interests at heart?

Do you think a developer is really going to give you a “free” water treatment plant, which he has repeatedly told the community this year? What it all boils down to for me is this: I and my fellow trustees on the previous board did not believe the developer, based on a number of reasons, the least of which is his complete inaction over many years.

The two newly elected trustees choose to believe a developer. If you doubt what I say, please call either of the two new trustees and ask them some hard questions about this “free” water treatment facility.

I feel that the only thing we can do now is join the CVRD. It isn’t the perfect solution, but there are only two choices: Have a by-election (which the minister seems to be leaning towards), which could result in the developer owning your water system, or joining a higher level of government (CVRD) who the developer can neither bully nor control. Your choice.

Now, I’m going to get on with the rest of my life and, as someone recently said to me, “You can hold your head up high in this community.” That’s exactly what I’m going to do.

Anne Alcock

past trustee

Union Bay

Improvement District