Not much sympathy for politicians

Dear editor,

What a wonderful sentimental piece of fluff that (Oct. 18 editorial) was; brought tears to my eyes.

Being away from home for such long periods of time must be heartbreaking but, tens of thousands of lesser mortals were doing just that with the Fort McMurray experience. No first class tickets or expense claims for those ungrateful souls and a pension….bah, maybe when they are 65, but not after one round at the trough.

Politicians come to our doors with promises of whatever they think we want, with dedication to causes and tales of their knowledge and commitment, only to sit behind their leaders toeing the line and acting like a bunch of monkeys at the zoo at feeding time.

I sincerely hope your editorial was written to elicit a response from your readers because the only sympathy you will find for politicians is in the dictionary.

That heartfelt old saying, “Politicians are like baby’s diapers, they should be changed often and for the same reason” still resonates with me to this day.

And if the Liberals of BC are still blaming the NDP of making a mess 20 odd years ago then maybe they aren’t up to the task.

Keith Murphy

Courtenay