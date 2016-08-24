Beech Street not the place for pump house

Dear editor,

It is very disheartening to realize that four people out of seven at the CVRD sewage commission would vote for a sewage pump house site which would destroy the peaceful lives of immediate neighbours to that property and disrupt the whole neighbourhood. Residents from the Comox Valley take advantage of the calm rural neighbourhood to walk, cycle and relax.

Do we prefer a fast, cheap solution with disregard for people’s lives? This is how we got into this situation in the first place with the Willemar Bluffs.

How can anybody suggest building a sewage pump house among water wells we rely on? The engineers suggested that many shallow wells could be at high risk during and after construction. If the groundwater becomes contaminated, would that be discovered before people fall ill or die?

I went to a meeting attended by the hydrologist, he did not recommend the construction of a sewage pump house on Beech Street. There is a much better environmentally friendly solution that will save millions in the long run.

It seems like some members of the sewage commission are looking for a solution that does not consider the big picture. What is strange is that Beech Street was put on the last place out of five suggested places.

There were questions posed by some sewage committee members at a recent meeting at CVRD regarding serious concerns should the sewage pump house be built on Beech Street. They were completely ignored and there was no discussion. Why?

These are very big decisions being made by politicians. Are they asking for the best solution by the experts or are they setting the parameters for them to work within, rightly or wrongly?

Slava Simice

Area B