Letters to the Editor

Fish Toss helps MARS help injured eagles

  • posted Aug 24, 2016 at 11:00 AM

Dear editor,

One of the fun attractions in the Kids Zone at the Nautical Days Festival was the Fish Toss, and while it was a riot for the spectators and probably loads of fun for the young participants – the real winners are the eagles currently in care at MARS.

All the fish used in the Fish Toss game has gone to feed our recovering birds. Each fish will feed a recovering eagle for a day.

It costs us about $10 per day to look after an injured or orphaned raptor until it can be released again to the wild.

Donations such as the salmon from the Nautical Days Fish Toss help us to help wildlife. Fresh salmon is especially important as it doesn’t require vitamin supplements like the frozen fish do.

High quality food and a low stress environment are the most important factors in aiding the recovery of our patients. And we thank the organizers for their generous gift.

Warren Warttig RPBio

president MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre

 

 

 

