Hospital parking could force unfair choices

Dear editor,

Within the last year, my husband was critically ill and was in St. Joseph’s Hospital for several days. Because I was deeply concerned for his well being, I visited him each day before work, during the lunch hour and in the early evening, spending several hours each day by his bedside.

Parking at the hospital for that period of time cost approximately $80. Taking the bus would not have worked for me as the schedule did not line up with my need to be at work at the usual times.

There are many members of our community who could not possibly afford to pay that amount and would have to choose between spending time with their loved one or going without other necessities.

I urge our elected representatives to oppose pay parking at the new hospital.

Patients and their families should not have their time together, at a time of crisis, limited by their ability to pay for parking.

Anne Davis

Courtenay