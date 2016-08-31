Time for a pedestrian/bike trail to Royston

Dear editor,

I appreciate Sue Vince’s letter regarding safe cycling on Highway 19A.

When we chose Royston for our retirement home a few years back, I assumed that we would eventually drive our motor vehicles less, either by cycling and busing to Courtenay or hike in using the trails then under construction.

The thought at the time was that we would gradually wind down our motor vehicle use in favour of healthier and cheaper choices.

Unfortunately, the bus schedule is infrequent, the local trails are incomplete and travelling on the shoulder of 19A is scary.

Anyone who has walked or cycled on that highway can tell you of a close call. Sometimes, the close calls are not the fault of the motorists.

One of my pet peeves are cyclists not wearing any reflective material riding in poorly lit conditions on the edge of the highway.

Regardless of who may be at fault, it may be time to consider putting in a dedicated bike/pedestrian trail from Courtenay to Royston and beyond.

Perhaps this could be considered a “green” initiative. Better to get it done now than wait for a tragedy to spur us on.

Ken Staples

Royston