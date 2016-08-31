Canada Post still serves a purpose

Dear editor,

Much to the surprise of many, we still have a very large part of our Canadian population depending on Canada Post’s continued service as it is.

My whole family, especially my elderly mother, is beside herself at this time with the threat of temporary service disruption, not to mention diminished services or perhaps the pending demise of our country’s postal service.

That is an assumption on my part, one that is based on recent history of goings on around our country.

So, personal assumptions aside, please realize, not everyone has access to our technological world and depend greatly on this service.

Interested readers can learn more at DeliveringCommunityPower.ca

Rod Braun

Courtenay