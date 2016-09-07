Trustees taking their bats and going home

Dear editor,

When growing up in Union Bay (many years ago), a few of us kids would get together at the elementary school and play ‘scrub’ ball.

One day one of our gang was having a ‘bad’ day; hitting foul ball after foul ball. Of course, we gave him a bad time and urged him to get on with it so we could have our turns at bat. Finally in a fit of anger he quit and went home, taking his bat with him. The problem was that his was the only bat, so the rest of us were left unable to continue the game.

I find this behaviour similar to the recent resignation of three UBID trustees. After years of no official opposition and having everything their way, they were experiencing a ‘bad’ game. They then left the field, taking their ‘bat’ with them. The ‘bat’ in this case being the quorum - leaving Union Bay temporarily in the lurch. Now, they want us to join another team because they don’t want to play here anymore.

Very childish; very selfish.

Gary Dane

Union Bay