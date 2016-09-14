  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

Homeless should just go get jobs

  • posted Sep 14, 2016 at 11:00 AM

Dear editor,

Re: The roots of our ‘homeless’ crisis (Fletcher column).

As I drive around Abbotsford, I continue to see piles of garbage, clothing and furniture left behind by the ‘street people’ ... mentally challenged, drug addicted, contrary or otherwise.

I have always been a supporter of the Salvation Army, Bibles for Missions and MCC by dropping off household furniture, tools, clothing, bedding etc. to help others. Since I have come to see piles of similar  items distributed freely to these ‘street people’ and then strewn about in dump-like fashion, I no longer give to these organizations, but throw it in the garbage myself.

The mess in Victoria is but a larger version of our situation in Abbotsford and other communities.

It makes me sad and angry to see so many able-bodied men lounging about with no intent on seeking employment, when our berry farmers are always looking for help.

The ‘homeless industry’, the ‘drug survivors’ and the ‘social licence’ advocates are debasing and diluting our community standards, which took hundreds of years to create by hard working and ‘regulated’ citizens.

Geoff Brown

Abbotsford

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event