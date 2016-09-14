Homeless should just go get jobs

Dear editor,

Re: The roots of our ‘homeless’ crisis (Fletcher column).

As I drive around Abbotsford, I continue to see piles of garbage, clothing and furniture left behind by the ‘street people’ ... mentally challenged, drug addicted, contrary or otherwise.

I have always been a supporter of the Salvation Army, Bibles for Missions and MCC by dropping off household furniture, tools, clothing, bedding etc. to help others. Since I have come to see piles of similar items distributed freely to these ‘street people’ and then strewn about in dump-like fashion, I no longer give to these organizations, but throw it in the garbage myself.

The mess in Victoria is but a larger version of our situation in Abbotsford and other communities.

It makes me sad and angry to see so many able-bodied men lounging about with no intent on seeking employment, when our berry farmers are always looking for help.

The ‘homeless industry’, the ‘drug survivors’ and the ‘social licence’ advocates are debasing and diluting our community standards, which took hundreds of years to create by hard working and ‘regulated’ citizens.

Geoff Brown

Abbotsford