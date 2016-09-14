Nothing wrong with a green lawn

Dear editor,

Contrary to the opinion of the lady with green vegetables and a brown lawn, having a green lawn in rural Comox Valley does a host of good things. A. It helps to prevent fires when things are green. B. It grows trees and bushes and flowers and fruit, and in doing so feeds the birds, deer and many other small creatures.

Even when you wash your car, or your house, or whatever, the water flows into the ground and grows stuff. I enjoy a green lawn because a green lawn keeps the temperature down and enables people to actually sit outside and enjoy their yard.

With the abundance of water that we have in the Valley there is no reason other than a money hungry bureaucracy, why we shouldn’t have a green lawn. All the water we use in rural Comox Valley helps Mother Nature grow things. The same cannot be said for Comox and Courtenay with their storm drains. Think about it. Who makes better use of our water?

I am tired of uninformed people trash talking those of us who actually make good use of our water.

R. McCulloch

Area B