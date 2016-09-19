Drivers must pay heed to crosswalk rules

Dear editor,

I hate to be complaining all the time but it happened to me once again. Despite my best efforts to keep eye contact with approaching vehicles, I’m not as nimble as I used to be and nearly got run over at the Thorpe and Malahat unmarked crosswalk.

It would seem that the great majority of drivers have practically no knowledge at all when it comes to crosswalks. The Motor Vehicle Act is quite clear, a crosswalk is the natural extension of a sidewalk at an intersection, whether it’s marked or unmarked.

To be fair to drivers, Malahat turns quite sharply as it nears Thorpe and there is usually a vehicle parked on the side the road restricting their view. They can’t see me and I can’t see them until I’m in the middle of the road.

About a year ago I expressed my fear of getting run over to a very nice lady at the reception desk at city hall. I suggested that a little white paint and a sign would help drivers realize they are approaching a very dangerous intersection. She was very sympathetic and said she would pass my concerns along to the powers that be. She phoned me back and said the people in charge counted the cars at this intersection and weren’t concerned about the danger. It would seem, if I get run over once they don’t mind! I don’t know where they draw the line. Maybe if I get run over two or three times they will change their minds.

Until this happens, I ask all you drivers to keep a sharp eye out for me and all the other pedestrians legally crossing the street.

Doug Poole

Courtenay