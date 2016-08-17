Lots of winners at Sunnydale Ladies golf

Sunnydale Thursday Night Ladies Aug. 11 had another nice evening for golfing.

Winners were: Kathy Reid for the longest putt on #1 and Kathy was closest to the pin on her second shot on #3; Deb McMahon had the longest drive on #2.

Fran Wright was closest to the pin on #5 on her 3rd shot; Gloria Sandberg was closest to the painted rock on #9.

Four ladies had the low putts of 14 and Judy Mann won the draw. Most honest golfer was Joan Shymko.

Weekly prize winners: Booster Juice-Joan Shymko, Boston Pizza–Peggy Ferguson, Courtenay Country Market-Louise Smiley, Fluid Bar & Grill–Deb McMahon, Great Canadian Oil Change/Car Wash-Mary Lynn Doubinin, Investors Group Janet Gee/Locals Restaurant–Kathy Meunier;

Investors Group Keith Gibson–Elaine Starchuk, Jo Klassen’s Grill–Helen McLoughlin & Deb Hames;

Labellamie Hair Studio-Maylene Friesen, Michaels Off Main–Pearl Madden, Panago Pizza-Peggy Cummings; Plates Eatery-Cathy Hamilton, Pro Shop-Jill Marshall, Subway-Brenda Lund, Sunnydale Golf-Ardene Larison and Judy Mann, Town Pantry/White Spot-Leslie Bird, Whistle Stop Pub-Anna Butler, golf glove-Fran Wright, hat-Shauna Reid.