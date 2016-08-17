  • Connect with Us

Sports

Lots of winners at Sunnydale Ladies golf

Sunnydale Thursday Night Ladies Aug. 11 had another nice evening for golfing.

Winners were: Kathy Reid for the longest putt on #1 and Kathy was closest to the pin on her second shot on #3; Deb McMahon had the longest drive on #2.

Fran Wright was closest to the pin on #5 on her 3rd shot; Gloria Sandberg was closest to the painted rock on #9.

Four ladies had the low putts of 14 and Judy Mann won the draw. Most honest golfer was Joan Shymko.

Weekly prize winners: Booster Juice-Joan Shymko, Boston Pizza–Peggy Ferguson, Courtenay Country Market-Louise Smiley, Fluid Bar & Grill–Deb McMahon, Great Canadian Oil Change/Car Wash-Mary Lynn Doubinin, Investors Group Janet Gee/Locals Restaurant–Kathy Meunier;

Investors Group Keith Gibson–Elaine Starchuk, Jo Klassen’s Grill–Helen McLoughlin & Deb Hames;

Labellamie Hair Studio-Maylene Friesen, Michaels Off Main–Pearl Madden, Panago Pizza-Peggy Cummings; Plates Eatery-Cathy Hamilton, Pro Shop-Jill Marshall, Subway-Brenda Lund, Sunnydale Golf-Ardene Larison and Judy Mann, Town Pantry/White Spot-Leslie Bird, Whistle Stop Pub-Anna Butler, golf glove-Fran Wright, hat-Shauna Reid.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event