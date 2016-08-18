- Home
Sports
Comox Valley seniors preparing for BC 55+ Games
A number of Comox Valley seniors are preparing for the BC Senior 55+ Games, to be held Sept. 20-24 in Coquitlam.
Seventy-five participants from the Valley area will be competing in badminton, darts, dragon boat racing, five-pin bowling, golf, ice curling, lawn bowling, slopitch, soccer, swimming, table tennis, and track and field.
The locals will be part of Zone 2’s (Ladysmith-North end of Vancouver Island and Powell River) 310-person contingent heading to Coquitlam.
For more information on this year’s BC 55+ Games, visit the official website at www.bcseniorsgames.org
