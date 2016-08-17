Plenty of summer fun for sailors at Comox Bay Sailing Club's regatta

The Comox Bay Sailing Club's Summer Fun Regatta lived up to its name this year.

The 2016 edition of the Comox Bay Sailing Club’s Summer Fun Regatta was fun indeed, and was sailed in a wide range of conditions over a two-day period – Mother Nature delivered it all.

Five classes participated in the regatta – Optimist, Laser Full Rig, Laser Radial, Club 420 (Gold and Silver) and the R18’s from Compass Adventures.

“We were very pleased to welcome sailors from West Vancouver Yacht Club, Royal Vancouver Yacht Club, Royal Victoria Yacht Club, Nanaimo Yacht Club, 19 Wing Sea Cadets and Hornby Island,” the CBSC notes on its website.

“Approximately 120 sailors raced on about 70 boats – what a spectacle! Thanks to all the out-of-towners for making the trip to Comox and to the Cadets for boosting the numbers.”

Racing began on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6 when a light breeze filled in from the east. This was just enough wind for each fleet to get a single race in, and for the competitors to dust off the cobwebs.

Sunday was an entirely different story – sailing conditions were more reliable with everything from light to moderate southeasterly breezes in sunny, cloudy and then rainy conditions. All of the fleets participated in at least four races, making for exciting competition.

As to be expected there was great representation by CBSC athletes, the club notes. CBSC sailors Jack Griffith and Erik Leikermoser deserve a huge congratulations with first and second places respectively in the Opti White Class. Apparently they will continue to be forces to contend with in future sailing events.

CBSC 420 teams of Anja Leikermoser/Ally Howard and Rachel Anderson / Shaina Friedman demonstrated consistent results in a large fleet of 25 boats (420 Gold Fleet) and finished sixth and 15th place overall respectively – no small feat with so many 420s continually jockeying for position on races with multiple legs.

Finally, a huge congratulations to Sarah Clark – CBSC Dinghy Fleet Director – for winning the Laser Radial Class and the Laser Combined Class (Radial and Full Rig) overall.

Her hard work and dedication to our dinghies has obviously paid off and will undoubtedly step up the competition and help other sailors improve on the local scene, the club noted on its website.

Click the following link for the full list of results: CBSC Summer Fun Regatta 2016 – RESULTS.

The regatta would not have been possible without the leadership of Rob Douglas, CBSC Race Team Director, who not only worked hard to coordinate all of the volunteers but also provided valuable input for the actual running of the races.

Also a big thanks to Rob Woodbury who made the trip over from the mainland to serve as the regatta’s PRO (Primary Race Officer).

“We all built on what we learned last year at Sail West and look forward to hosting more major regattas in the future,” a CBSC spokesperson said.

The club also thanked all the regatta volunteers whose time and energy was instrumental for a successful event.