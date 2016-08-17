Tyler VanAnrooy leads the way at Sunnydale Men's golf

Sunnydale Men’s Sunday Golf results from Aug. 14:

Low gross (0-10) Tyler VanAnrooy 65, Thomas Drew 72, Mitch Carr-Hilton 73, Greg Koster 74, Jon Huisman 76. Low gross (11+) Wally Pettigrew 79, Corey Nickerson 81, Silvio Alberti and Greg Mahrt 83 each, and Jim Buchanan 84.

Low net scores were Jim Johnson 60, Guy Traverse 67, Jack Currie 68, Dave Fauteux and Dave Pye 69 each, with John Houston and Darrell Smith 70 each.

Skins 11+ payouts went to Wally Pettigrew, Earl Costello and Greg Mahrt. Pro Shop skins payouts: Tyler VanAnrooy two skins and the low net with 65; Greg Koster, Mitch Carr-Hilton, and Dave Pye one each.

KPs went to Silvio Alberti, Wally Pettigrew, Keith McNeillie and Tyler VanAnrooy claimed two. Pot-of-Gold winners were Wally and Tyler.

Greg Koster’s sponsored Long Drives-Pro V1 winners were Jon Huisman, Jim McCaffery and Larry Ferguson.

Sponsored hole winners were; 40 Knots Winery-Wally Pettigrew, Rob Speers Pro Shop-Darrell Smith, Subway-Earl Costello, Marc & Beckie Club Caterers-Wally Pettigrew, Daryl Robbins Accountants-Tyler VanAnrooy and Corey Nickerson, Paradise Plants-Dan Woods.

Sunnydale’s Men’s Club Championship is fast approaching. A sign-up sheet will be placed in the pro shop. The draw will be made the morning of Friday, Aug. 26. Tee assignments will be based on handicaps. Only those who have signed up will be included in the draw.

This is a no cost event. However, to get into the optional Saturday/Sunday snips and pots-of-gold you will have to pay when you sign up in the pro shop.

This will be a shotgun start—mostly on the back nine and the ladies will start on the front nine—to be reversed on Sunday. Sunday tee assignments will be determined by score.