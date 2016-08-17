Jason Andrew unstoppable at Crown Isle men's golf

Once again it was Jason Andrew winning the marbles (or golf balls) at Gentlemen’s Night at Crown Isle on a challenging weather evening on Aug. 9.

Jason shot a 34 (2 under par) for the low gross for the Prime Chop House. Jason, that adds up to a lot of steaks this season! Jason also won the LD for low handicap on #1 for Bill Anglin, Re/Max.

On #4 he also won a sleeve of Pro-V1’s for low KP for Sean Sweeney, Barristers. After all that, Alan Sabey won the low net with a 35 for Hollis Wealth.

Our other multiple winners were: Terry Cox with a “2nd shot KP+13” on #2 for the Head Shed; and the “longest putt” on #5 for Finneron Hyundai.

Thomas De La Rey had a good night with “2nd shot KP-12” for Thrifty Foods; and “KP-12” on #7 for Sean Sweeney. Russ Keil had a better night with 3 prizes for “LD 13+” on #1 for McDonalds;

Russ won his own prize on #5 with a “3rd shot KP+13” for Scotia MacLeod; Russ also won the “KP 13+” on #7 for Sean Sweeney.

Our final multiple winners were the Wiwchar brothers, with Riley (thanks Hockey Canada) winning “2nd shot closest to the house” on #9 for Art Meyers Royal LePage. Tory took time out from his world travels to win the “Hidden Hole” with a score of eight on #9.

The rest of the field included: Doug McIntosh “closest to the Mustang” on #3 for Westview Ford; Brandon Somers was “Double Bunkered” on #3 for Coastal Community Credit Union;

Stan Campbell dropped in from the UAE to win the “KP+13” on #4 for Assante Capital;

Marshall Chuck Brown won “any eagle gross/net” on #5 for the Eagle Radio 97.3FM; Dave Webb was hungry for the burger on #6 “closest to the spot” for the White Spot Restaurant.

We had our “Magic Circles” on #8 with Gary Morton at the “150 yard” for Brian Rice Toyota; Mike Finneron near the “200 yard” for Mike Hamilton Logging; Rob Hunter near the “250 yard” for BMO Nesbitt Burns; John Davis won “KP everyone” on #12 for Jim’s Clothes Closet; Kolt Almgren got the “KP everyone” over the water on #16 for GEE Associates.

Draw prizes were won by: Sandy Bain for Hartman Auto Supply; Jon Lloyd won the “Blind Draw” for Budget Blinds; Ian Munroe won the “Joke of the Night” for Canadian Tire; Ron Ward won Dave Wheeldon’s draw and Dennis Webber won the Sleeman’s draw.