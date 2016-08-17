  • Connect with Us

Sports

Jason Andrew unstoppable at Crown Isle men's golf

Once again it was Jason Andrew winning the marbles (or golf balls) at Gentlemen’s Night at Crown Isle on a challenging weather evening on Aug. 9.

Jason shot a 34 (2 under par) for the low gross for the Prime Chop House. Jason, that adds up to a lot of steaks this season!  Jason also won the LD for low handicap on #1 for Bill Anglin, Re/Max.

On #4 he also won a sleeve of Pro-V1’s for low KP for Sean Sweeney, Barristers.  After all that, Alan Sabey won the low net with a 35 for Hollis Wealth.

Our other multiple winners were: Terry Cox with a “2nd shot KP+13” on #2 for the Head Shed; and the “longest putt” on #5 for Finneron Hyundai.

Thomas De La Rey had a good night with “2nd shot KP-12” for Thrifty Foods; and “KP-12” on #7 for Sean Sweeney.  Russ Keil had a better night with 3 prizes for “LD 13+” on #1 for McDonalds;

Russ won his own prize on #5 with a “3rd shot KP+13” for Scotia MacLeod; Russ also won the “KP 13+” on #7 for Sean Sweeney.

Our final multiple winners were the Wiwchar brothers, with Riley (thanks Hockey Canada) winning “2nd shot closest to the house” on #9 for Art Meyers Royal LePage.  Tory took time out from his world travels to win the “Hidden Hole” with a score of eight on #9.

The rest of the field included: Doug McIntosh “closest to the Mustang” on #3 for Westview Ford; Brandon Somers was “Double Bunkered” on #3 for Coastal Community Credit Union;

Stan Campbell dropped in from the UAE to win the “KP+13” on #4 for Assante Capital;

Marshall Chuck Brown won “any eagle gross/net” on #5 for the Eagle Radio 97.3FM;  Dave Webb was hungry for the burger on #6 “closest to the spot” for the White Spot Restaurant.

We had our “Magic Circles” on #8 with  Gary Morton at the “150 yard” for Brian Rice Toyota; Mike Finneron near the “200 yard” for Mike Hamilton Logging; Rob Hunter near the “250 yard” for BMO Nesbitt Burns;  John Davis won “KP everyone” on #12 for Jim’s Clothes Closet; Kolt Almgren got the “KP everyone” over the water on #16 for GEE Associates.

Draw prizes were won by: Sandy Bain for Hartman Auto Supply; Jon Lloyd won the “Blind Draw” for Budget Blinds;  Ian Munroe won the “Joke of the Night” for Canadian Tire; Ron Ward won Dave Wheeldon’s draw and Dennis Webber won the Sleeman’s draw.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event