Tight points battles at Saratoga Speedway

Terry Guest

Special to The Record

It was a beautiful, warm, sunny Saturday night at Saratoga Speedway as the I.M.C.A Modifieds, Roadrunners, Galaxy Motor Mad Max cars and the Bombers cars put on a great show for the fans, with all the action being sponsored by Upland Contracting.

Tight points battles in all classes made for some great racing. In the Modified class, the points battle was as tight as ever going into the night, with Travis Stevenson leading the way by only 78 points over Dano Bryant and Chris Beaulieu.

The Roadrunner field was equally close, as Tristen Zeinstra led Ryan Guest and Austin Hack by only 92 points. Heat race action wins went to Damon Dunn, Kevin Hack, Tyler Clough and Jeff May.

Fifteen laps were awarded to the Galaxy Motors Mad Max cars for their main event which saw Dunn and Craig Gagne battle for the lead. Dunn jumped out in front early and battled bumper to bumper with Gagne, but Dunn led all 15 laps to take the win.

Twenty laps were given to the Roadrunners for their main event which saw a great battle early as all of the cars bunched up, tightening up the pack. But it was Guest who finally made his way into the lead on lap 10 and not look back from there, taking home yet another main event win.

The Bomber car Island Invitational saw 10 cars enter into a 40-lap main event. Darrel Larson jumped out to an early lead and pulled away, with Bill Gallagher and Chad Taks on his bumper. But Larson would not be stopped on this night as he eventually pulled away from the pack. Second went to Gallagher and third to Brian Baltis.

Forty laps were also awarded to a nine-car Modified main event. Brad Kotscherofski started pole and pulled away early, driving the race of his life to hold off Bryant, Stevenson and Beaulieu (who were all on his bumper late in the race) to take home his first ever Modified main event win.

EXTRA LAPS This weekend Saratoga hosts the second Crash to Pass Boat Race of the year … Jason Beaulieu won the first race … the Big Rig Highway Thunder will also be on the card, along with the Hornet cars and the Galaxy Motors Mad Max cars ...