Pat Peden leads the way at Sunnydale Tuesday Ladies golf

Pat Peden must be ramping up her game just in time for this coming weekend’s two-day club championship. She shot an impressive low gross winning score of 82 at Sunnydale Tuesday Ladies Day on Aug. 19.

Carolyn Walker was second with 88 followed by Teri Sleigh 91, Laurie Appleyard 92, Vicki Bombini and Barb Dixson 97 and Joan Brown 98.

On the net side of the scoreboard, Linda Broadbent finished in top spot with a score of 70. There was a three-way tie for second by Chris Annand, Cheryl Bickle and Fran Gibson with 71.

The other net winners were Diane Hing 73, Charlene Cebryk 74 and Penny Wagenstein and Maylene Friesen 76.

Fran Gibson had the lowest number of putts with 27 while Diane Hing had the longest putt on #9. KP winners were Lois Westbrook (#10 sponsored by Rob Speer Pro Shop), Doris Squire (#15) and Becky Kenner (#5 for 25+ Hcp).

Three birdies were recorded for the day by Carolyn Walker, Patricia Lowe. Joan Brown and Lois Westbrook, Carolyn Walker and Maylene Friesen all chipped in.

A big thank you is sent out to our ground crew for keeping Sunnydale Golf Course in such superb shape during the hot August weather.