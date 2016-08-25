Abigail Rigsby wins Crown Isle Ladies Club Championship

Abigail Rigsby accepts the Crown Isle Ladies Club Championship trophy from director of golf Rod Prieto.

It is always so much fun watching golfers play well, so it was a real thrill watching 17-year-old Abigail Rigsby score a 69 on her first day and 73 on the second day to win the overall low gross of 142 for the Crown Isle Ladies Club Championship on Aug. 15-16.

The low net winner was Judy Costantino with her two-day 134.

First flight low gross winners were Dee Horie with 156, Jacquie Hooper 166 and Katy Macaulay 170. Low nets were Sheila Van Gisbergen with 137, Sue Fulkerth 138 and Carol Ayley 144.

Second flight low gross winners were Shirley Ketter with 169, Helen Flynn 178 and Daneen Karch 178. Low net winners were Evie MacDonald with 135, Sandy Linhart 142 and Pat Johnson 142.

Third flight low gross winners were Linda Foreman 182, Judy Aldcroft 192 and Julie Tuepah 195. Low net winners were Margaret Forgeron with 140, Peggy Simpson 141 and Jan MacFarlane 146.

The two-day KPs on #4 were Jacquie Hooper and Peggy Simpson; #7 Daneen Karch and Abigail Rigsby; #12 Sandy Linhart and Ev Shaw; #16 Sheila Van Gisbergen and Abigail Rigsby.

Aug. 17 was the final day of interclub competition at Myrtle Point. Katy Macaulay, Val Dingwall, Sue Fulkerth, Helen Flynn, Tracy Kennett and Daneen Karch kept us from being dead last.

Aug. 23 was “Criers” format, dropping your two worst holes for a “par.” Low gross winner was Maggie MacLean with 78 followed by Dee Horie 80, Val Dingwall 81 and Judy Pouliot 83.

For low net scores we had Tracy Kennett with 61, Pamela Stevens 62, and tied for third were Peggy Quinney, Linda Stickney and Jane Cunningham with 63. Fourth spot was shared by Anne Kostiuk and Peggy Simpson with 64.

Birdies were made by Anne Sands on #5, Peggy Quinney on #7, Selma Cole on #12, Shirley Ketter on #12 and #13, Sandy Dudley on #13, and Judy Aldcroft and Maggie MacLean on #16.

KPs were made by Iris Peterson on #7 and #16 and Pamela Stevens on #10.

Sept. 21 is the final 9 & Wine, raising money for cancer research. A portion of the entry fee goes directly to the cause. The shotgun start is a little earlier at 5 p.m. Pink will be the preferred colour, there are lots of door prizes and a silent auction with great offers.

Call the Pro Shop to sign up for this fun evening. It’s the last for the season.