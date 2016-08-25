- Home
Sports
Riptide U14 boys win gold at BC Soccer 'A' Cup championships
The Riptide U14 boys won the gold medal and the Fair Play award at the BC Soccer 'A' Cup championships.
The Marine Harvest Riptide U14 Boys soccer team won the gold medal and the Fair Play award at the BC Soccer ‘A’ Cup championships, held in Burnaby in July.
The Riptide made it to the final with a 2-1 win over Vancouver United, a 2-0 loss to Delta Coastal Selects, and a 3-2 win against Surrey.
In the final game they were up against Delta who had defeated them in their second game. It was time for retribution, and the Riptide boys dug deep and came up with a great performance to defeat Delta 2-0.
