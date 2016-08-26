Matt Hamilton fires six-under par at Crown Isle Gentlemen's Night

A warm and wonderful Comox Valley evening greeted Gentlemen’s Night at Crown Isle on Aug. 23.

The night’s prize winners were led by: Matt Hamilton who shot a six-under par to win low gross with a 30 on the front nine for the Prime Chop House. Matt also won Any gross/net eagle on #5 for the Eagle Radio 97.3 FM.

Low net was won by Rod Hunter with a 31 for Hollis Wealth. Jason Andrew continued his winning streak with the LD for 12 under on #1 for Bill Anglin, Re/Max and on #2 his 2nd shot was KP for Thrifty Foods.

Brad Gough won LD on #1 for over 13 handicap, McDonalds and he also won 2nd shot KP on #2 for the Head Shed.

Bob McCusker hit the 200-yard magic circle on #8 for Mike Hamilton Logging. Bob also was closest to the Mustang on #3 for Westview Ford. Doug McIntosh was a double winner with KP 13+ on #4 for Assante Capital and a KP everyone on #16 for Gee Associates.

Other winners were: Ralph Worley who was double bunkered on #3 for Coastal Community Credit Union; Dennis Teasdale won a sleeve of Pro-V1’s on #4 from Sean Sweeney, Barristers;

John Davis had the longest putt on #5 for Finneron Hyundai; Garth O’Neil had 3rd shot KP+13 on #5 for Russ Keil at Scotia MacLeod; on #6 Wayne Valera was closest to the spot for the White Spot Restaurant;

Wayne Fontaine had the KP-12 on #7 for Sean Sweeney and Sean gave another sleeve of Pro-V1’s to Dave Webb for his KP+13 also on #7;

Al Sabey hit the 150-yard magic circle on #8 for Brian Rice Toyota, and on #8 Jayson Welsh hit the 250-yard magic circle for BMO Nesbitt Burns; on #9 Tom Bennett hit his 2nd shot closest to the house for Art Meyers Royal LePage; the KP everyone on #12 Was won by James Ingrey for Jim’s Clothes Closet.

Draw prizes were won by: Jim Heald in the Blind Draw for Budget Blinds; Councillor Ken Grant won the draw for Dave Wheeldon; Philip (keep it in the family) Hunter won the Hidden Hole on #3 with an eight for the Golf Shop at Crown Isle;

Just for laughs, Bob Kitchen won the Joke of the Night for Canadian Tire; our starter Brett McLean won the draw prize for Hartman Auto Supply; and finally Dennis Webber won the brew from Sleeeman’s.