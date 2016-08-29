  • Connect with Us

Sports

Madman McKays Jays only undefeated team in men's slopitch

Madman McKays Jays continued their winning ways las week in Comox Valley Men’s Slopitch, getting by Seeco Slammers 18-16 and crushing the Avengers 19-4.

The Tier 1 leaders remain the only undefeated team in the12-team league with an 11-0-1 record. Second-place West Coast Grinders kept the Jays in sight, winning 11-2 over Heaters 4.0 and knocking off Solo La Puntita 14-8.

The Avengers collected their second win of the year, outscoring Solo 18-17, while the Slammers dropped Heaters 4.0 11-3.

In Tier 2 play last week it was first place versus second place, with KNB Steamers outlasting Weavers Leather Ballbusters 20-14 to take a firm grip on top spot.

The Steamers also took care of The Danny Glovers 18-11. The Ball Busters rallied to take their other game 16-9 against Rennie’s Rascals.

Coco Locos won their second game of the season 17-17 over the Rascals. CV Marine Misfits were 16-5 winners over Danny Glovers and 17-4 victors over the Locos.

 

