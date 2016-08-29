Madman McKays Jays only undefeated team in men's slopitch

Madman McKays Jays continued their winning ways las week in Comox Valley Men’s Slopitch, getting by Seeco Slammers 18-16 and crushing the Avengers 19-4.

The Tier 1 leaders remain the only undefeated team in the12-team league with an 11-0-1 record. Second-place West Coast Grinders kept the Jays in sight, winning 11-2 over Heaters 4.0 and knocking off Solo La Puntita 14-8.

The Avengers collected their second win of the year, outscoring Solo 18-17, while the Slammers dropped Heaters 4.0 11-3.

In Tier 2 play last week it was first place versus second place, with KNB Steamers outlasting Weavers Leather Ballbusters 20-14 to take a firm grip on top spot.

The Steamers also took care of The Danny Glovers 18-11. The Ball Busters rallied to take their other game 16-9 against Rennie’s Rascals.

Coco Locos won their second game of the season 17-17 over the Rascals. CV Marine Misfits were 16-5 winners over Danny Glovers and 17-4 victors over the Locos.