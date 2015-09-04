Bev Byerley wins Sunnydale Ladies Club championship

Sunnydale Ladies Club president Ann McLeod (left) presents Bev Byerley with the 2016 club championship trophy.

Sunnydale Ladies Club members persevered through two days of intense competition and varied weather conditions this past weekend (Aug. 27-28) to determine the 2016 gross and net champions.

The greens were fast on Saturday contributing to much higher scores than on Sunday, where wet weather slowed down green speeds considerably.

Bev Byerley was victorious once again, winning the 2016 Ladies Club Champion title with a gross score of 171. Dianne Hing played two excellent games and was rewarded as net club champion with a score of 143.

Pat Peden was low gross runner-up with 179 and Doris Squire was low net runner-up with 147.

Other low gross winners were Joan Rallison (3rd), Laurie Appleyard (4th) and Carolyn Walker (5th) who all posted scores of 183. Other low net winners were Charlen Cebryk (3rd with 147), Vicki Bombini (4th with 149) and Sandra Gallaway (5th with 149).

Long Drive winners for the weekend were Joan Rallison and Crystal Friesen. Frankie McCaffery and Kathie Reid were closest to the Squiggly Line. Kathie Reid also won KPs on #15 and #3. Other KP winners were Dianne Hing (#15), Joan Rallison (#10), Charlene Cebryk (#10), Lesley Bird (#3), Laurie Appleyard (#17), Betty Lund (#5) and Ann McLeod (#5).

An excellent lunch was served in the clubhouse while Rob Speer handed out the hardware to both Men’s and Ladies’ Club winners.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30 the Ladies had a low key fun day playing in a team game of “Dice”. Winners were the team of Chris Annand, Patricia Lowe, Francis Shaw and Lois Westbrook while the team of Joan Brown, Frankie McCaffery, Marg Cikaluk and Kathy Reid had the most fun.

Vicki Bombini won the KP on #10 (sponsored by Rob Speer Pro Shop) and Linda Broadbent won the KP on #15. Best joke of the day was made by Penny Wagenstein while Frankie McCaffery had the best costume (closely followed by Magge Miller). Kathie Reid supplied prizes of homemade stained glass ornaments.