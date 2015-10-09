Brick House Betties will teach roller derby to 'Fresh Meat'

Brick House Betties (in yellow) take on PG Rated (Prince George) at Summer Slam, a tournament of BC roller derby teams in Richmond last June.

Want to try roller derby with the Brick House Betties? The team will teach “Fresh Meat” to roller skate and play this fast-paced, exciting sport.

Sign up for 10 fun Sundays of fitness Sept. 18 to Dec. 11 (no session Oct. 2, Oct. 30 or Nov. 27). Fresh Meat sessions take place in the CRI gym (2665 Dunsmuir, Cumberland) from 9:15-10:45 a.m.

A $120 cost covers insurance and gym drop-in fees. All fitness and skating levels are welcome (age 18 and over); no experience needed. Enjoy learning! Safety equipment required: helmet, wrist guards, elbow and knee pads, quad skates.

Let the team know if you need to borrow gear temporarily. Wear athletic clothing; bring a water bottle, a mouth guard, your health card, and the funk!

If you are interested in roller derby but do not want to play, or you love rules, the team also wants to recruit referees and non-skating officials. Contact the Brick House Betties Facebook or website: www.brickhousebetties.com