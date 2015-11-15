Porsche lovers gathering Sept. 10 at Crown Isle Plaza

The Vancouver Island Region, Porsche Club of America’s next C.V. Cars & Coffee is Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m at the Crown Isle Plaza in Courtenay.

All Porsche owners, present or past, want-to-be Porsche owner, or those who just want to see some Porsches, are welcome. The C.V. Cars & Coffee is held the the second Saturday each month and we celebrated our first birthday this April.

V.I.R. was formed Feb. 10, 1996 and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. We currently have 415 members and affiliates all over the Island, including the Gulf Islands. Up Island covers Nanoose Bay to Campbell River, with 93 members and affiliates.

Questions can be directed to Wendy Woodley, Up Island director, at upisland@virpca.org For more info www.virpca.org.