Courtenay Kia participating in national soccer equipment program

Courtenay Kia is proud to join Kia Canada Inc. in its seventh annual Drive Change initiative, including the third annual National Equipment Drive.

This year’s Drive Change campaign builds on previous year's alignment with the sport of soccer nationally. Kia Canada along with the three Canadian Major League Soccer (MLS) teams in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal recently presented free soccer camps to assist inner city youth.

For the third consecutive year, Kia Canada along with business partners and its 189 dealers nationally – Courtenay Kia being one of those dealers – is conducting a National Equipment Drive collecting new and lightly used soccer equipment for donation in an effort to engage more kids and assist in providing the necessary means to play the sport.

Donations can be made at Courtenay Kia (648A Comox Road) from now until Sept. 30. “Please come down to Courtenay Kia to donate new and lightly used soccer equipment so that more kids who want to play are able to do so. Balls, cleats, shin guards, socks, shorts, and shirts are all needed,” said Mike Crouch, business development manager of Courtenay Kia.

"Kia Canada is delighted to Drive Change again this year by supporting young Canadians through the beautiful sport of soccer, enabling youth to attend free clinics to develop their skills." said Ted Lancaster, vice-president and Chief Operating Officer (COO), KIA Canada Inc.

"Moreover, our dealers, employees as well as our business partners will all join in support of our third annual national equipment drive, which will certainly be providing many Canadian youth with access to soccer and equipment in communities across Canada."

About Drive Change

As the social responsibility cornerstone to the Kia Canada Inc. brand, since its inception in 2010, Drive Change has made a profound impact in communities across Canada, Kia noted in a press release.

Canadians have made a difference by coordinating food drives, lending a hand at a local shelter, public park cleanups and helped contribute to what Drive Change Day stands for.

Drive Change is about making a difference, no matter how big or small the initiative is.

For more information visit www.kia.ca/drivechange and make a donation of new and lightly used equipment at Kia dealers across Canada.