Pure Wrestling Association returning to Courtenay on Sept. 17

PWA Pure Violence champion Scott Steel is returning to Courtenay for the Sept. 17 show. He defended his belt against Nolan James on June 24 at PWA’s previous show here.

Pure Wrestling Association returns to the K'omoks Band Hall (3320 Comox Rd. in Courtenay) on Saturday, Sept. 17.

This event will feature a Pro Wrestling Academy (located in Campbell River) showcase match between a pair of North Island nemeses – Comox’s Christian Kingdon and Campbell River's Corey VanDyk.

Also scheduled is ladies’ action as Riea Von Slasher holds an open challenge. Another Campbell River native and current Pure Wrestling Champion and VIPW Vancouver Island Champion E.O. Mike Becherer will be in action against the "Lord's Warrior" Lak Siddartha.

Others on this card include Nolan James, Cremator Von Slasher, Krofton, Scott Steel and more. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. bell time.

Tickets are $20 front row, $15 general admission and $10 for youth. Seating is limited so make sure to stop by The Goat FM radio station (201-910 Fitzgerald Ave., Courtenay) and see Andrew Davis for tickets.

Speaking of Davis, he will be the recipient of the PWA’s inaugural Outstanding Contribution Award, which will be presented to him at the Sept. 17 show.

For tickets, more information or to find out about PWA and its events or Pro Wrestling Academy, check out www.PWACanada.com