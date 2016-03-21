Jan Dafoe wins fifth straight Comox Ladies club championship

Patti Harris (left) presents the low gross trophy to Jan Dafoe.

The Comox Golf Course held their ladies 2016 club championship Aug. 27-28.

Saturday was beautiful and hot for the 8:30 tee-off, but hot weather does not always produce great scores. Some ladies managed to score extremely well but many, who should have scored well, tanked.

Sunday afternoon was cool and rainy and the opposite happened. Many more ladies got it together to score amazing rounds.

Our low gross club champion for the fifth year in a row was Jan Dafoe with a stellar 163. The low net winner with an impressive score of 141 was Monica Yoo. Jan and Monica can golf rain or shine.

The championship flight low gross winner was Lorelei Banford with a 179. Lorelei prefers to golf in the rain. Pat Everett was the low net winner with a 147. All that practising this year certainly paid off for both players.

In the first flight, the low gross winner was Patti Harris with a 192 and the low net winner was Gi Carlson with a 145. The second flight low gross winner was Pat Belanger with a 215 and the low net winner was Linda Diamond with a 158.

The prize table was amazing and every player went home with something to remember this great weekend. The Comox Bar and Grill produced yet another amazing meal for the ladies with lovely seasonal vegetables, chicken that melted in your mouth and smooth wine and cocktails to wash it all down.

Ladies can’t golf for two days in a row without chocolate. Thanks to the organizers, Sharon Crowe and Patti Harris, for honouring our weakness and planning a fabulous event.

A special thanks to our sponsors: Independent John’s, Panago Pizza, Loonyrama Plus, The Dollar Store, The Black Fin, Comox Pro Shop, and Comox Bar and Grill.