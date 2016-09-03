- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Sports
Leslie Hauser wins pin round at Glacier Greens ladies golf
A little rain didn’t deter the ladies at Glacier Greens on Aug. 30.
Leslie Hauser won the pin round with a net 68 to take home the talked about special pins. Gene Renaud won second low net with 70, as well as lowest putts of 29. Third low net was Glenda Kinney with 72.
KPs were Michelle Bertrand on #15 and Ellie Nicholas on #4. Let’s hope we have nice weather for our September shoot-out.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.