Leslie Hauser wins pin round at Glacier Greens ladies golf

A little rain didn’t deter the ladies at Glacier Greens on Aug. 30.

Leslie Hauser won the pin round with a net 68 to take home the talked about special pins. Gene Renaud won second low net with 70, as well as lowest putts of 29. Third low net was Glenda Kinney with 72.

KPs were Michelle Bertrand on #15 and Ellie Nicholas on #4. Let’s hope we have nice weather for our September shoot-out.