Crown Isle Gentlemen's Night winding down

The weather held off for the nearly 50 men who played the penultimate Gentlemen’s Night at Crown Isle on Sept. 6.

Graeme Nelson was the winner once again with a low gross of 35 for the Prime Chop House. He followed that up with any eagle on #5 for the Eagle Radio 97.3FM.

Stan Campbell took a moment off from Arabia to win the low net with a 31 for Hollis Wealth. Russ Keil had the hidden hole scoring a nine on #1 for the Crown Isle Golf Shop. Russ also holed the longest putt on #5 for Finneron Hyundai.

Doug McIntosh took home two prizes for his work on #3 closest to the Mustang for Westview Ford and won the KP for everyone on #16 for Gee Associates.

Lorne Seitz hit his 2nd shot KP for the Head Shed Hair Salon. Lorne also hit the 150-yard magic circle on #8 for Brian Rice Toyota.

Dave Wacowich hit his 2nd shop KP on #2 for Thrifty Foods and also hit his 2nd shot closest to the house on #9 for Art Meyers, Royal LePage.

Now for all our single winners: we had Max Andrew with KP-12 on #4 for Sean Sweeney, Barristers; Charles Belanger took a moment off building the new hospital to visit both bunkers on #3 for Coastal Community Credit Union;

Terry Cox won the draw for Dave Wheeldon, and Terry deserves our thanks for his great work on scoring systems and for the Men’s Club. Mike Finneron won KP everyone for Jim’s Clothes Closet;

Rick Folk hit the 250-yard magic circle for BMO Nesbitt Burns; Neil Havers used his design skills for the blind draw for Budget Blinds;

Rod Hunter was on form for the Joke of the Night for Canadian Tire; Ric Maguire had the KP+13 on #4 for Assante Capital; starter Brett McLean won the draw for Hartman Auto Supply; Rob Mulrooney felled the 200-yard magic circle for Mike Hamilton Logging;

Eric Nelson had the KP-12 on #7 for Sean Sweeney, Barristers; Rob Parker sailed his drive for the LD-12 on #1 for Bill Anlin, Re/Max;

Welcome retired Mountie Al Sabey to Crown Isle with his 3rd shot KP13+ on #5 for Scotia MacLeod; Dennis Teasdale had KP+13 on #7 with a sleeve of Pro-V1’s; Stu Tunheim had the LD13+ on #1 for McDonalds; finally Marc Villanueva got his burger closest to the White Spot on #6 for the White Spot Restaurant.

This week is our final event of the season and sponsor recognition night. So, come on out for either our 5:30 shotgun, or you can book a tee time between 2 and 3:30 p.m. for yourself or a group. Call the golf shop for tee times.