Comox wrestler on PWA card Sept. 17 in Courtenay

Christian Kingdon of Comox (right, seen with Nolan James) is taking on fellow Pure Wrestling Academy competitor Corey VanDyk (aka El Haviko) Sept. 17 in Courtenay.

Christian Kingdon (aka Judas Icuras) will be looking to improve his hometown record to 2-0 when the Pure Wrestling Association returns to the K'omoks Band Hall (3320 Comox Rd. in Courtenay) this Saturday, Sept. 17.

This event will feature a Pro Wrestling Academy (located in Campbell River) showcase match between a pair of North Island nemeses – Comox’s Kingdon and Campbell River's Corey VanDyk (aka El Haviko).

Also scheduled is elite women’s action as Riea Von Slasher takes on Bambi Hall. Another Campbell River native and current Pure Wrestling Champion and VIPW Vancouver Island Champion E.O. Mike Becherer will be defending his PWA belt against the "Lord's Warrior" Lak Siddartha in a no holds barred match.

Others scheduled to appear on the card include Nolan James, Cremator Von Slasher, BC Champion Krofton, Pure Violence Champion Scott Steel, BJ Laredo, Zakk Merrick and more. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. bell time.

Kingdon was born in Alberta but has lived in Comox since he was five years old and has adopted it as his hometown. The 18-year-old began training with Eddie Osbourne at the Pure Wrestling Academy in Campbell River six months ago.

“It's been crazy how it's all happened,” Kingdon said. “I've had dreams of doing this my whole life, and the absolute insanity that there would just happen to be a pro wrestling academy opening up on the Island, of all places just 30 minutes away, is just fate.

“Having Eddie Osbourne as my trainer has also made it so much easier for me to stick to and enjoy my training,” Kingdon said. “He's so good at easing us in and teaching us exactly what we need to know when we need to know it.

“It's also helped that I've been able to train along with such great people that I now can call friends. You really form a bond through the trials and errors you go through.”

Wrestling fans – and his opponent – can look forward to Kingdon’s signature finishing move, the Polar Opposites.

“It's essentially a more flashy and impactful Superkick as the momentum of my opponent is being swayed into my foot, while at the same time my foot is being shot at their head,” Kingdon explained.

“This match will be my 12th but will definitely be my best to date as I will be facing a friend but better opponent in El Haviko in my hometown.

“My goal is to use my hard-hitting style to keep him grounded as he is known for his high-flying. Worst comes to worst, I'm not afraid to target a limb or joint and use that to my advantage to keep him grounded, but also soften him up for a possible submission victory.

“Either way it goes I hope I can get the win to make my city and my friends and family proud,” Kingdon said.

speaking of Davis, he will be presented with the PWA's inaugural Outstanding Contribution Award at Saturday's show