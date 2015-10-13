Chloe Gummer scores three goals in PACWEST debut

Chloe Gummer scored three goals in her PACWEST women's soccer debut with the VIU Mariners.

Chloe Gummer definitely put her best foot forward on Sept. 10.

Playing her first game in PACWEST on Saturday – against defending conference champions Douglas College Royals – the freshman got a dream start to her varsity career, scoring three goals for the Vancouver Island University Mariners women’s soccer team.

The Highland Secondary School grad from Comox was a constant threat playing in the striker position, said VIU Athletics spokesperson Brent Dunlop.

“She was excellent in her decision making, holding up the ball when needed and using her speed to get behind defenders.

“She was denied a fourth goal when the Douglas keeper made an excellent save in the 90th minute,” Dunlop said, adding the game ended in a 5-5 draw.

“In Sunday's match against the Langara Falcons, Chloe would carry over her excellent play from Saturday’s match,” said Dunlop.

“She played a big part in the opening goal of the game by Rachel Jones. After winning the ball in the offensive zone and laying it off, she made a superb run that took away defenders and created space for her teammate to run into with ball and unleash a shot for the opening goal of the match. The game ended in a 2-2 tie,” Dunlop reported.

Gummer played for Upper Island Riptide in the Vancouver Island Premier League last year and was one of the leading goal scorers in that tough soccer circuit.