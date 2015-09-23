MOMAR returning to Cumberland for 17th season on Sept. 24

The Mind Over Mountain Adventure Race Preparing for Biggest Race to Date

The Atmosphere Mind Over Mountain Adventure Race (MOMAR) returns to Cumberland on Sept. 24 for its 17th season.

With its ever-growing number of participants, MOMAR continues to be the largest adventure race in North America.

“We have been able to accommodate the growing demand, with over 650 racers expected at the start line,” says race director Bryan Tasaka. “We will be welcoming over 300 first-time racers from the local area and from afar.”

Just over half of the participants are from Vancouver Island, with the rest coming from South Africa, Australia, Germany, Colorado, California, Oregon, Washington State, the Yukon, Alberta and all over B.C.

The MOMAR has partnered with the Cumberland Community Forest Society (CCFS), an organization dedicated to preserving 150 acres of mature forest bordering the Village of Cumberland, from Comox Lake to The Trent River. Over $3,000 was raised last year for the CCFS at the MOMAR, and race organizers are hoping to top that number this year.

The public is invited to Cumberland Village Park to cheer on the racers as they cross the finish line. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, including a fundraising barbecue put on the CCFS from 12-5 p.m. The Atmosphere Chill Zone will also be at the finish line, offering snacks and massages to all racers.

Race organizers are still looking for volunteers for race day. The MOMAR will be donating $5 to both the CCFS and the Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue for every registered volunteer. All volunteers will also receive a ticket for the MOMAR’s legendary after-party at Mount Washington Alpine Resort.

For more information on volunteering, visit www.mindovermountain.com/MOMAR or contact lisa@mindovermountain.com.

The MOMAR is an off-road multisport sprint adventure race that requires participants to navigate their way to a series of checkpoints within an eight-hour limit. The disciplines include mountain biking, paddling, orienteering and trail running over scenic and rugged West Coast terrain.

The MOMAR series has staged 37 races in British Columbia, Canada over 17 race seasons.

MOMAR’s sponsors include Atmosphere, Merrell, Frontrunners, Clif Bar, Lighthouse Brewing Co., Parkside Hotel & Spa, Riding Fool Hostel, Comox Valley Kayaks, Rider’s Pizza, Seeds Natural Food Market, and Cumberland Lake Wilderness Society.