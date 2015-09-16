- Home
Sports
Madman McKay Jays clinch first place in Tier 1 men's slopitch
Madman McKay Jays clinched first place in Tier 1 by two points as they nipped Solo La Puntita 14-13 in Comox Valley Men’s Slopitch last week.
The West Coast Grinders finished second as they edged Seeco Slammers 11-10. The Slammers finished off their season with a 12-10 win over Solo. The Avengers and Heaters 4.0 game was not reported.
After clinching top spot in Tier 2 the previous week, KNB Steamers fell 13-8 to the CV Marine Misfits.
Weaver’s Leather Ballbusters won both of their final games, 20-1 against the Coco Loco’s and 14-11 over The Danny Glovers. Rennie’s Rascals also took down the Glovers 19-11.
Playoffs start in two weeks at Lewis Park and run from Sept 23-25.
