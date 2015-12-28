Sunnydale golfers battle for Ironman honours

There were 44 competitors in Sunnydale Men’s Sunday Golf Ironman event on Sept. 11.

The low net (0-10) winners were Tyler VanAnrooy 73, Thomas Drew 75, and John Huisman and Rick Dawson each with 79.

Low gross (11+) winners were Dave Pacholuk 82, Corey Nickerson and Ham Stewart shared 83, with Ron Fearing/Claudio Scavia/Wally Pettigrew each with 90. Low net leaders were Guy Traverse and Dave Pye with 69, followed by Jack Currie and Paul McAndrew with 73 each.

Skins (11+) payouts went Rob Herron, Corey Nickerson, Dave Pacholuk, Darrel Smith and Bruce Green. Pro Shop payouts went to Tyler VanAnrooy, John Huisman, and Dave Pye taking the low net.

KP winners were Tyler VanAnrooy, Bruce Green, Rick Bono, Thomas Drew and Robin Ward. Greg Koster's sponsored Long Drives - Pro V1 winners were Tyler VanAnrooy, Corey Nickerson and Robin Ward.

Pots of Gold were taken by Corey Nickerson and Bruce Green. Sponsored holes went to: 40 Knots Winery - Darrell Smith, Rob Speer Pro Shop - Emil Zapotoczny, Subway - Bruce Green, Marc & Beckie Club Caterers - Dave Pacholuk, Daryl Robbins Accountants - Tyler VanAnrooy, and Paradise Plants - Mitch Carr-Hilton.

A reminder this Sunday’s registration/tee-off changes to 8:30 for 9 a.m. Mark your calendars for our Sept. 25 regular format wind-up, followed by the Men's AGM and complimentary lunch for men members. Note: all bar/snack bar credits must be redeemed by the end of December.